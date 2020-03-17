MAINE, USA — Many places in our state have closed or suspended operations. Schools, businesses, restaurants, and bars, all shutting down to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But hunger is something that never stops.

Some students rely on school lunches and food programs for meals as they may not get any at home. Now that some Maine schools have closed for two weeks, where will that food come from?

Aside from schools serving meals while being shut down, local organizations are doing their part to help.

In Belfast, The Game Loft has been a place for kids to play board games, hang out, and socialize for more than twenty years. The Game Loft is also a registered soup kitchen.

NCM

“Any kid who wants to come in for a meal, gets a free meal, anytime 50 weeks a year five days a week," Founding Co-Director Patricia Estabrook said.

Now, The Game Loft will be offering bagged lunches from 12-2 p.m. Monday-Friday for local kids who either miss the school's grab and go program or need something extra to eat.

“Our mission is to serve kids in any way so we are a soup kitchen and that means we make sure kids get fed every day," Estabrook added.

NCM

In Waterville, its community is also coming together for those in need. As schools and programs like the one at The Game Loft are focusing on breakfast and lunch, the Alfond Youth & Community Center is focusing on dinner.

“Schools were taking breakfast and lunch but the void was who’s taking care of the dinner meals?" Alfond Youth & Community Center CEO Ken Walsh said.

RELATED: UPDATE: L.L. Bean closing all U.S. stores, Brunswick manufacturing location due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: 'It's unprecedented': How to talk to your kids and teens about COVID-19

The assembly line method will produce 1,000 lunches a day for kids and families in the Waterville community. All this going on while the building is closed to members.

NCM

“Thanks to the donors, thanks to the volunteers, thanks to the staff we’re really making something special happen," Walsh added.

When asked how long this grab and go program will go on to, Walsh said, "as long as it takes."

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: VERIFY: US vs Italy coronavirus comparison leaves out important context

RELATED: All your coronavirus questions answered

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist