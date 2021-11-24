Scarborough dispatcher talks woman through labor of healthy baby boy

Scarborough police said they could hear the healthy baby boy crying on the other end of the phone after dispatcher Amanda Marden talked the mother through labor.

A Scarborough Police Department dispatcher helped an Old Orchard Beach family safely deliver their son on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Scarborough police, dispatcher Amanda Marden answered the call around 7 p.m., requesting medical assistance for the mother in active labor. Marden talked with her while emergency crews were on their way.

Before they arrived, the healthy baby was born. Police said they could hear him crying from the other end of the phone.

First responders arrived and cared for the mother and baby.

"Dispatcher Marden’s calm demeanor, precise, compassionate, and appropriate instructions, all provided not only critical life safety care, but a soft, confident, and reassuring voice to the caller, the mother, and the new baby boy. Mom and baby are healthy and recovering," the Facebook post said.

Marden has been nominated to receive the Stork Award from the Maine Emergency Medical Services Bureau and has been accepted into the “Stork Club” of the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch, according to the post.

