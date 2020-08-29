Saco River Wildlife Center birthday fundraiser

Woman hosts a "fill my car" fundraiser for the Saco River Wildlife Center on her 27th birthday

SACO, Maine — A volunteer at the Saco River Wildlife Center decided to celebrate her birthday by collecting donations for the center.

The wildlife center recently doubled its intake of animals, and with that has gone through large amounts of supplies.

To provide some support, Lauren Kennedy hosted a "fill my car with donations" fundraiser to restock the essentials.

Kennedy says without these donations, operating the wildlife center is a difficult task.

"Every day, because of the amount of animals we help out, we go through supplies wicked quickly, and what that means is when we are lacking them all the volunteers and the founder, they just use their own money to provide for the animals. So we really rely on these donations and the community," says Kennedy.

Kennedy posted this message on Facebook:

For my 27th birthday, I am hosting a "fill my car" fundraiser for the Saco River Wildlife Center! This event will take place from 1-4 in the Allen Ave Unitarian Universalist Church parking lot and will be contact-less.

In lieu of presents, I will be gathering donations on the day of my birthday to load into my car (and hopefully fill it up!) to bring the center. As someone who is taking the pandemic very seriously, this fundraiser will be done in a contact-less way. You will simply drive to the parking lot, and drop off the donation and I will do the rest!