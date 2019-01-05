HAMPDEN, Maine — After 32 years, the Hampden Public Safety Director Joseph "Joe" Rogers is stepping down.

A retirement celebration was held Wednesday afternoon in the Council chambers at the Hampden town office.

Several members of the public stopped in to say hi and thank Rogers for his many years of service.

Hampden officials say Joe began his public safety career with the Town in 1987. They say as a result of his diligent work, demonstrated ability and successfully implemented a combined public safety department, he was promoted to his final and most important position as Hampden's Public Safety Director.

Hampden Police Sgt. Christian Bailey has been chosen as his successor and was sworn in, in April. Scott Webber, also of Hampden, was appointed as the Deputy Chief.

Rogers said he is looking forward to the next phase of his life.