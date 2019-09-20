PORTLAND, Maine — After seven years reporting for NEWS CENTER Maine, award-winning journalist and our friend, Rob Nesbitt is moving on to new adventures in Providence, R.I.

Rob is spreading his wings and leaving 'the nest,' as he says, and heading to report at WPRI. The CBS station is lucky to have our County boy, who has been bringing Mainers heartfelt and moving stories from the state where he was born and raised.

Rob is not only a talented journalist; he is a hilarious human whose quick wit and gymnastics skills will be sorely missed in the newsroom.

Headstand by Rob Nesbitt and Jess Gagne

We got to see his sense of humor when Rob and his best friend Lance shared their series, 'Take It or Leave It.' The best friend duo gave some sage advise all while they drank wine and carved pumpkins, or drank wine and made gingerbread houses or drank wine and...well, let's just say there was a lot of wine.

NEWS CENTER's Rob Nesbitt and Kristina Rex

When Hurricane Irma hit, Rob went to our sister station in Jacksonville, Fla. to help report on the devastation that rocked the area. He braved the weather and challenging conditions to help bring the community important updates and report on their courageous efforts to persevere.

Rob was used to shining a spotlight on issues and people around our state, but in his last year at NEWS CENTER Maine, he turned the spotlight on himself as he shared his personal and moving story about conversion therapy.

"I was so afraid of that because it was a very vulnerable situation," said Rob, explaining that he felt the need to share his story for other kids who might be undergoing conversion therapy to show them he got through it. The reaction and outpouring of support after the story aired was overwhelming, said Rob.

Saying goodbye to Rob who has become a part of our NEWS CENTER Maine family reminds us of the insightful words of Winnie the Pooh, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

How lucky we are to have someone like Rob who makes saying goodbye so hard.

You make us laugh. You are the best makeup artist and horse rider in the room. Good luck, dear friend! We will be watching.

Here are just a few of Rob's award-winning stories:

