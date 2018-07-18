LYMAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It broke his heart to see the ring he bought with a summer's worth of farm work fly off his hand, seemingly gone and never to be seen again.

It was 1985, and Sean McDonough was off-base in Florida washing his car near Jacksonville when he flicked his hand, and the ring flew off. He searched and searched with no luck, never finding it.

But McDonough moved on.

It wasn't until last week when he received a text from a woman in Virginia claiming to have found his ring. Skeptical but curious, Sean responded and asked her for photos of the ring in question.

Photos were sent, and with each one, Sean's eye widened. It was the ring he thought he would never see again, now on the finger of the woman messaging him.

That woman, Ann Love, is a seventh-grade school counselor at Benjamin Franklin Middle School West Hall in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Love told NEWS CENTER Maine that she looked at the lost and found box in her school, saw the ring, and decided to track down its owner.

It was a puzzle she couldn't resist.

She mailed the ring back to McDonough, where the ring now sits on his finger for the first time since 1985.

To thank her, McDonough is sending Love a care package of several goodies from his farm such as apple pie filling and honey.

