Retail marijuana sales to begin October 9

The Office of Marijuana Policy, a part of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said it first intends to give active licenses to recreational cannabis businesses on Tuesday, September 8. The issuance of active licenses will continue the Office’s structured rollout of Maine's nascent adult-use industry, which had been indefinitely postponed in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The public’s health and safety are at the forefront of every decision we make at the Office of Marijuana Policy,” said OMP Director Erik Gundersen. “While we were poised to launch this new industry earlier this year, we were unwilling to sacrifice the high standards we have set for this program by launching during an emerging public health pandemic and in the absence of a testing facility. With the support of the public health community, municipalities across the state, and the industry we regulate, we have used the last few months to ensure this new industry is introduced to Maine consumers in a manner that is as responsible as possible.”



Active licensure is the culmination of a three-step application process which also includes conditional licensure and local authorization, respectively. An active license is required for adult use establishments to come into possession, process and sell adult use marijuana, including initiating plant transfers from Maine’s existing medical marijuana program.



It is expected adult-use licensees will utilize the time between active licensure and Maine’s retail sales launch date to harvest and process marijuana, ensure those products satisfy the mandatory testing requirements, and move product through the supply chain to stock retail store shelves.