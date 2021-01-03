Remembering Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes: "He died saving the life of a fellow firefighter that day."

March 1, 2021 marks the second anniversary of the death of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Barnes is credited with saving the life of a fellow firefighter.

BERWICK, Maine — It was two years ago on March 1, 2019, that 32-year-old Captain Joel Barnes died in the line of duty while fighting a four-alarm fire in Berwick.

Barnes is hailed as a hero for saving the life of fellow firefighter Mitch Manfredi after he shielded the other firefighter with his body from a wall of flames.

"Capt. Joel Barnes is a hero. He arrived at the scene of a house that was engulfed in flames. Believing that residents were inside, Capt. Barnes entered the building," said Berwick Town Manager Steve Eldridge in a release. "He died saving the life of a fellow firefighter that day."

The South Berwick Fire Department posted a remembrance on their Facebook page to honor Captain Barnes.

According to officials, Barnes' death marked the first firefighter death in an active fire in three decades.

Thousands attended a memorial service held at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. More than 7,000 firefighters alone were present.

Governor Janet Mills honored Captain Barnes by ordering flags to be flown at half staff the day of the memorial service on March 10, 2019,

Captain Barnes was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and served per diem on the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.

Barnes worked with the Berwick Fire Department for two and a half years and was also the Department's Training Safety Officer.