SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Hopefully you got a chance to spend some time outside Tuesday.

The temperatures were mild for most of Maine. Bangor hit 50 degrees, and Portland hit a record-breaking 60 degrees.

The parking lot at Willard Beach in South Portland was packed.

People sat out on the beach, soaking up the sun and enjoying the balmy temperatures.

Temperatures were mild in the upper 50s.

Kids were playing on the playground, and dogs were excited to run on the beach and play in the water.

As one mom said about her young son, "He's thrilled, thrilled to be outside. I'm thrilled he's outside. He'll sleep later, which will be great!"

After the deep freeze we were in last week, Tuesday's weather was just what Mainers needed.