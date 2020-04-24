MAINE, USA — Hey everyone, Zach Blanchard here.

Yep, I'm still wearing sweatpants. Don't hate! Here's this week's Reasons to Smile.

First: Like all good things that sometimes turn out to be a little weird, Quarantine Karaoke got its start here in Maine.

Now with hundreds of thousands of followers live streaming their vocal skills (or not) on Facebook, the founder from Brewer is starting to sell t-shirts to people all over the country. The funds from the sales go to support the Bangor Homeless Shelter.

Speaking of stepping up, culinary arts students in Lewiston are whipping up an incredible recipe.

The students at Green Ladle is providing nearly 450 meals a day to those in need. With the help of volunteers and donations from area businesses, they are delivering that food to the elderly, disabled veterans and first responders five days a week.

Because food is one of the only things getting me through this, I am super excited to hear Fat Boy Drive-In in Brunswick is opening back up under new ownership.

Turns out it is the one kind of restaurant that works in this bizarre situation we are in. The new owner, Mike Jerome, says they hope to be up and running on Thursday.

Yum.

Do you remember Tiger King? I know. Seems like forever ago.

Anyway...we tracked down one of the directors of the hit Netflix series, and of course there's a Maine connection. Rebecca Chaiklin grew up here!

Step aside, Carole Baskin!

Finally: Taming animals is harder than it seems, especially our furry friends at home these days.

But all of our viewers have been sharing how (annoyingly) therapeutic your dogs and cats have been to get you through this. We love 'em!

Send us your puppy pics and Reasons to Smile by texting (207) 828-6622.