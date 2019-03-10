SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As someone who has struggled with their identity most of their life, Charlie Johnson found a form of hope in the mail last week.

"It's hard to explain," Johnson said. "A very calming feeling...I can breathe again."

Johnson, who identifies as transgender, and their partner were among the first in the state to receive the newly redesigned Maine license with permanent non-binary gender markers.

Lawmakers first passed the law last year to add a third gender option to Maine licenses--meaning an M, F or X.

The change came as the Secretary of State's Office was working to comply with the federal Real ID law.

The state temporarily offered an 'X' sticker to those who wanted it until just recently.

With the rollout and a redesign of the Maine license complete, the X is permanent.

"Now that everything is rolled out together, I believe people should identify as themselves and the non-binary gender designation helps people to do that in a way that they're more comfortable with and that's the most accurate," Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said.

Johnson said it may not sound like a big deal to most people, but to them it is a big step towards acceptance.

"It was being seen and being seen as part of the trans experience is knowing that other people see you the way you want to be seen," they said.

Maine is now among at least 12 states with a third gender option.

For more information on the new standard ID design and Real ID visit Maine.gov. The Real ID will be required for air travel come Oct. 2020.