MAINE, Maine — Ever wonder what the view is like from one of Maine's iconic lighthouses? Well, wonder no longer!

Saturday, Sept. 14 is Maine's Open Lighthouse Day when thousands of Mainers and visitors get the chance to climb into more than two dozen historic Maine lights for free.

Twenty-two lighthouses are participating this year and most will be open from 9: a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The annual event attracts more than 15,000 people as they get the rare chance to learn and explore a Maine lighthouse.

This event is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation.

List of 22 participating lighthouses:

Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse - Bass Harbor, Mount Desert Island

Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse - Swan's Island (offshore) 9 a.m. - noon

Burnt Island Lighthouse - Boothbay Harbor (offshore)

Curtis Island Lighthouse - Camden Harbor (offshore)

Doubling Point Lighthouse - Arrowsic

Dyce Head Lighthouse - Castine

Fort Point Lighthouse - Stockton Springs

Goat Island Lighthouse - Cape Porpoise (offshore)

Grindle Point Lighthouse - Islesboro (offshore)

Marshall Point Lighthouse - Port Clyde

Monhegan Island Lighthouse - Monegan Island 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Moose Peak Lighthouse - Mistake Island (offshore)

Owls Head Lighthouse - Owls Head

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse - Bristol

Portland Breakwater Lighthouse (Bug Light) - South Portland

Portland Head Lighthouse - Cape Elizabeth

Seguin Island Lighthouse - offshore Popham Beach

Spring Point Lighthouse - South Portland 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Squirrel Point Light - Arrowsic

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse - Lubec 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Whitehead Lighthouse - Whiteland Island (offshore) 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Wood Island Lighthouse - offshore Biddeford Pool

