Ever wonder what the view is like from one of Maine's iconic lighthouses? Well, wonder no longer!
Saturday, Sept. 14 is Maine's Open Lighthouse Day when thousands of Mainers and visitors get the chance to climb into more than two dozen historic Maine lights for free.
Twenty-two lighthouses are participating this year and most will be open from 9: a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The annual event attracts more than 15,000 people as they get the rare chance to learn and explore a Maine lighthouse.
This event is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation.
List of 22 participating lighthouses:
- Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse - Bass Harbor, Mount Desert Island
- Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse - Swan's Island (offshore) 9 a.m. - noon
- Burnt Island Lighthouse - Boothbay Harbor (offshore)
- Curtis Island Lighthouse - Camden Harbor (offshore)
- Doubling Point Lighthouse - Arrowsic
- Dyce Head Lighthouse - Castine
- Fort Point Lighthouse - Stockton Springs
- Goat Island Lighthouse - Cape Porpoise (offshore)
- Grindle Point Lighthouse - Islesboro (offshore)
- Marshall Point Lighthouse - Port Clyde
- Monhegan Island Lighthouse - Monegan Island 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Moose Peak Lighthouse - Mistake Island (offshore)
- Owls Head Lighthouse - Owls Head
- Pemaquid Point Lighthouse - Bristol
- Portland Breakwater Lighthouse (Bug Light) - South Portland
- Portland Head Lighthouse - Cape Elizabeth
- Seguin Island Lighthouse - offshore Popham Beach
- Spring Point Lighthouse - South Portland 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Squirrel Point Light - Arrowsic
- West Quoddy Head Lighthouse - Lubec 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Whitehead Lighthouse - Whiteland Island (offshore) 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wood Island Lighthouse - offshore Biddeford Pool
