Rape Response Services receives Community Service Award by Maine Sheriffs' Association

Its annual Community Service Award was given out to the non-profit in recognition of their advocacy and support for women incarcerated in the Penobscot County Jail.

BANGOR, Maine — Wednesday morning at Penquis in Bangor, a ceremony presented by The Maine Sheriffs' Association to Rape Response Services. Its annual Community Service award was given out to the non-profit in recognition of their advocacy and support for women incarcerated in the Penobscot County Jail.

In 2019, over 150 female inmates participated in the support group run by Rape Response Services through the Penobscot County Women’s Jail Program. Besides the support group, Rape Responses Services provided participants with one-on-one support, referrals for other services, safety planning for after discharge, and court accompaniments.

"We walked a lot of those participants through the process of their release, and their re-integration into the community. We connected them with support to help them build a healthy path from recovery from the trauma that they experienced," Amanda Chambers, program manager at Rape Response Team, said.