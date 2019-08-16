LEWISTON, Maine — The first launch of the Great Falls Balloon Festival was canceled in Lewiston Friday morning.

Pilots from across the country met as pop-up showers strengthened. They ultimately decided to hold off.

"It's definitely a bummer, but it looks like the weather will hopefully cooperate the rest of the weekend so we'll get the rain out of the way," festival vice president Jennifer Clark said.

Organizers said they hope to try it again with a launch scheduled for Friday night at 6.

Those expected to participate in Friday morning's launch will now be able to launch on Monday morning.

It is the festival's 27th year and comes as the City of Auburn is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

A 'Smokey The Bear' balloon will be new to the festival this year in celebration of his 75th birthday.

There will also be fireworks, food and music throughout the weekend.

You can find more info at GreatFallsBalloonFestival.org.