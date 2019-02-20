Are you someone that needs to de-stress, but meditation is just not your thing? Well, we have the answer for you. Apparently, rage yoga is a thing.

The practice involves relieving stress through mudras, promoting enlightenment and clarity, and relieving tension and anxiety, all by doing yoga while drinking and cursing. The experts say it's unhealthy to bottle up anger and rage. Rage yoga is a safe and easy alternative to get those bothersome thoughts off of your chest.

The only class being offered in the country at the moment is a class in Houston, Texas, at Brash Brewery -- a heavy metal brewery that promotes big, in-your-face beers.

While Maine doesn't have public classes for rage yoga, who's to stop you from giving it a go at home! Just give your neighbors the heads up beforehand.