Prince William and Kate Middleton announce Boston visit

The city has been selected to host the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

BOSTON — Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Boston in December, as they announced on Wednesday that the city has been selected to host their second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, NBC 10 Boston reports.

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," Prince William said in an announcement video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

The video also shows Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is currently at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, standing in the outfield at Fenway Park, saying, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston."

