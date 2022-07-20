x
Prince William and Kate Middleton announce Boston visit

The city has been selected to host the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are visiting Canada as part of an eight day visit to the country taking in areas such as Bella Bella, Whitehorse and Kelowna (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Boston in December, as they announced on Wednesday that the city has been selected to host their second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, NBC 10 Boston reports

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," Prince William said in an announcement video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

The video also shows Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is currently at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, standing in the outfield at Fenway Park, saying, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston."

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

