MAINE, USA — Businesses across Maine are slowly opening their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one museum in Northern Maine is following suit.

The Maysville Museum, run by The Presque Isle Historical Society, will open for the 2020 season on Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Museum plans to celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial on opening day, by providing samples of the Maine State Treat, the whoopie pie, and Maine’s State Soft Drink, Moxie, which will be given out to those in attendance.

On top of that, the museum is debuting a new exhibit on The Mighty Quill Pen. Visitors will be able to make a quill pen from a feather and learn the proper way to write with a quill.

Kimberly Smith, the Secretary/Treasurer of the Presque Isle Historical Society, tells NEWS CENTER Maine that this opening season came with many challenges. It happened later than expected, and while they are a nonprofit, they still rely on museum functions to keep themselves operating.

"We rely solely on the revenue from our tours to pay our bills, and the bills haven't stopped, but the revenue has for right now," Smith said.

Updates for the museum about other upcoming events can be found on The Presque Isle Historical Society's website.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: 'Valo Maine' guides teens in disconnecting from technology, connecting with each other during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: These Maine beaches, coastal parks are still closed due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Maine Brewers’ Guild wants breweries to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus, COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist