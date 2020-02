MAINE, USA — As of 4:05 p.m. Friday, Emera has reported the total estimated number of customers affected is 3310.

Central Maine Power is reporting 8,571 customers without power statewide.

Spectrum said customers around Maine are experiencing outages.

