ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — "(People with autism) are the highest unemployed population," says Potter's House owner Sue Willson. She and her husband are trying to change that.

Potter’s House Bakery and Cafe has a long glass case lined with danishes, cinnamon buns the size of footballs and fresh croissants. It's the kind of quaint local bakery that's bustling on Saturday mornings yet relaxed during the week. But the bakery's pastries have a purpose that goes beyond satisfying a sweet tooth.

Bryn Hoyt, 19, has autism and started working at Potter's House washing dishes but has moved up to assistant baker.

NCM

"So basically I do a lot of things." assistant baker Bryn Hoyt has been working at the bakery - his first job - since November. "I do some baking, I do boxes and put out drinks and I do pretty much whatever Tim asks me to do."

Tim Willson is the head baker who makes everything from scratch. He and his wife Sue started Potter's House in May of 2018 at the behest of a friend and the director of Camp CARD. Camp CARD, Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, finds the kids who will benefit from a ten-week training program at the bakery.

"The mission is what drives it. I told my wife I am way too old to be starting this kind of business now," says Tim Willson. "We're just here to provide a space for kids to come in and get experience," echoes his wife, Sue.

The couple has been working overtime to get the bakery up and running. Tim puts in more than 100 hours a week, and Sue spends 70 at the bakery. But the hours are paying off for the people they help.

Bryn Hoyt says he didn't know what he was going to do with his life until the opportunities at Potter's House came along. Hoyt started out washing dishes and is now mixing most doughs that make the sweet treats.

Tim Willson head baker at Potter's House says it is the mission of helping kids that keeps him working overtime.

NCM

"I love working here. The atmosphere is amazing plus the food is good," says Hoyt.

Tim and Sue's nephew Jared Towle only uses a few words to communicate. He washes dishes at the bakery once a week. His mother Darlene makes all the soups and salads for the bakery. She says life for people with autism after they age out of school can be challenging.

Jared Towle has autism and only uses a few words to communicate. He works washing dishes at the Potter's House bakery.

NCM

"They can be home all day alone or you can find places like this that provide interactions and skills. Then the hope is for them to move on into other places in the community," says Darlene Towle.

And so far it has been working. Two kids who went through the ten-week training program found jobs at a nearby recycling business with the help of the Willsons.

Hanging on a wall in the bakery is an image of hands sculpting a pot. Sue Willson says it is their image mission statement.

Sue Willson started Potter's House in May of 2018 as a means for people with autism to gain skills for future employment.

NCM

"When you think of pottery. it is formed with a purpose. We want these kids to know that they have purpose because so many of them don't think they can do anything," says Sue Willson.

Owner Sue Willson says all the kids she trains have potential just like a block of clay, even if they don't know it yet.

NCM

As for Bryn, he’s found new purpose and new goals.

"Long term ideas are like getting a car getting, an apartment and becoming more independent as a person. I don't want to shoot for the moon but I definitely want to move up," Bryn says.

Potter’s House and the community of Rochester is helping people with autism "move up" one pastry at a time.

It's a sweet job but someone has to do it. Bakers at Potter's House in Rochester, N.H. prepare pies ahead of Easter Sunday.

NCM