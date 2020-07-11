Portland welcomes 20 new U.S. citizens

PORTLAND, Maine — 20 new citizens were sworn in at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Portland field office Friday afternoon.
One of those people is a Portland Police Officer, Deni Snajder who is the first Portland Police officer to become a U.S. citizen while serving as an active member of the department in recent memory.
Snajder was among a group of candidates coming from Angola, China, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to name a few.
The Portland Officer told NEWS CENTER Maine he's happy the day has finally come, but he has been and will be a Police Officer, and becoming a citizen doesn't change that.
"I always wanted to be a police officer, so I finally made it and I think I'm going to stay here for a full career. I do not feel any different, other than I can vote finally," Snajder said.