Portland recovery advocate found dead from possible overdose

Jesse Harvey, 28, was found dead in his home on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reports.

Jesse Harvey a well-known Maine recovery advocate and founder of the Church of Safe Injection, died Monday of a possible overdose, according to the Press Herald.

The 28-year-old was found dead in his home on Douglas St. in Portland on Monday.

According to the Press Herald, Portland Police are investigating Harvey’s death. Lt. Robert Martin said Tuesday that Harvey died of a “possible overdose because of drug paraphernalia that was present.”

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine Harvey’s cause of death.

Harvey was a vocal advocate for needle exchange programs, as well as safe-injection sites to prevent fatal overdoses. He created a mobile operation to distribute sterile needles, which he called the Church of Safe Injection. He helped found a non-profit that provides affordable housing for people in recovery called Journey House. In early 2019, Harvey attracted a lot of local media attention in Maine in early 2019 when he convened a 'Church of Safe Injection'.

In August 2019, Harvey crashed into a car and failed a sobriety test, then the next day, assaulted a nurse at a hospital while under the influence of drugs. He was arrested.

Author: Dustin Wlodkowski (NEWS CENTER Maine)

Published: 7:29 PM EDT August 5, 2019

Updated: 7:29 PM EDT August 5, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine —

A Maine addiction recovery advocate was arrested after an assault and a car crash.

Portland police say 27-year-old Jesse Harvey crashed into a car and failed a sobriety test, then the next day, assaulted a nurse at a hospital while under the influence of drugs.

Prior to his arrest, Harvey had been executive director of Journey House, a non-profit he helped found that provides affordable housing for people in recovery.

