PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's former Gov. Paul LePage is not shying away from the spotlight.

LePage went on Fox News Wednesday night to blast the city he feuded with during his eight years in the Blaine House.

LePage says asylum seekers in Portland are draining the city's resources, affecting those who need them the most.

The former governor was a guest on Laura Ingraham's show Wednesday night. Ingraham was reacting to a Wall Street Journal article that claimed Maine's largest city is under strain from asylum seekers.

LePage told a national audience, "It takes away from the disabled, the elderly, people with intellectual disabilities. They're pushed aside, put on waiting lists."

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling was quick to react, saying immigrants are "what makes the city great."

"We are a city that is welcoming to immigrants and asylum seekers. We want people here. We need people here," said Strimling.

In December, 63 percent of the 1,168 people receiving general assistance in Portland were asylum seekers. About 90 percent of them are living at the City's family shelter on Chestnut Street.

Strimling says the issue the city has is not an increase in asylum seekers and immigrants -- it's a lack of housing.

"We need to build more housing to make sure we take care of folks when they get here. Not just immigrants -- anyone coming to the city."

Portland's family shelter is so overcrowded that the city's Salvation Army has become an overflow shelter, welcoming up to 120 people a night. A large percentage of them are immigrants.

Jason Savage, the Executive Director of the Maine Republican Party, says LePage is right -- that the City of Portland is prioritizing bringing in new people on the backs of it's taxpayers.

"What they've done is make it so well known that there are benefits available to people who come here, that people who pay the bills are taking it on the chin," said Savage.

Savage says the citizens who really need the services, like the elderly and the disabled, are suffering the most.

"It's one thing to be compassionate and want to help people, but if you're a leader of a city, you have to figure out how you're going to pay for it."

Strimling says immigrants are the key to Portland's future.

"The issue in the City of Portland is we need immigrants. We need new people to come here to help fill jobs and create culture, to have their kids in our schools. We would have had to close a third of our schools if not for immigrants."

Right now, there are 1,300 people on a waiting list for housing with the Portland Housing Authority.