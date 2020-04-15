PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland will be enforcing new dog leashing rules in the time of coronavirus.

During the duration of the emergency order in Maine's largest city, dogs will have to be on a leash between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

That goes for all public spaces except for dog parks.

The city council voted on the ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

The goal of the ordinance is to promote social distancing and limit human interaction that may occur as the result of being approached by an unleashed dog.

