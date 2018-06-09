PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Heidi Geist decided one day to sell all her belongings and travel the country.

She says it came after a week of meditation: to tour the lower 48 states, stop at a brewery in each state, and design a label for their latest brew. She expects to spend one week in each state, or nearly two years on the road.

Geist has been an artist working in Portland who has created label designs for local breweries such as Bissell Brothers and Foulmouthed Brewing. But her work doesn't end in Maine as she's taken on clients from across the US.

