Poland Springs helps Wreaths Across America bring wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery

For the eighth year in a row, the Maine-based water company teamed up with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans

MAINE, USA — Poland Spring joined Wreaths Across America in transporting wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery for the eighth year in a row.

Driving the Poland Spring truck this year was veteran and Mainer Randy Steber.

The water company also made a $5,000 donation which helped buy more than 300 wreaths to honor service members in cemeteries in Howland and South Buxton, in addition to food donations to food banks in Gray, Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield.

On Tuesday, the Wreaths Across America convoy stopped for a ceremony in Portland as it makes its journey to Arlington National Cemetery. The convoy arrived at the Portland Ocean Terminal/Ocean Gateway Complex around 3:15 p.m.

One semi truck carrying the wreaths was escorted by law enforcement and they drove into the complex under a suspended flag held by two fire trucks.

The ceremony started at 3:30 p.m. with speakers, a presentation of wreaths, singing of the National Anthem and God Bless America, and a Quilts of Valor presentation. The Portland Fire Department and Portland Police Department honor guards were also there, as well as bagpipers.

The convoy began its trip from Columbia Falls Tuesday morning. The trip almost didn't happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few changes have been made so the mission to lay wreaths on the headstones of fallen veterans can be carried out safely.