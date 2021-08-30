Plants love going outdoors, but now's the time to start prepping them to bring inside.

PORTLAND, Maine — A lot of people take their houseplants outside over the summertime, but we're about to get some serious heat. It's a good idea to move them into shadier spots when the temperature rises. But it's also time to start thinking about prepping them for coming back indoors. Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth says when houseplants are outside they will get insects on them. You will want to bring them in late September early October, so now, at the end of August, it is a good time to treat them. Systemic Granules is a good thing to treat them with. Most houseplants don't have flowers, so bees are not attracted to them. Exposure is not really a big concern so we can systemically treat them and it's not really an issue. This will get rid of spider mites and other things you can't really see. It's important to take a preventative approach. Also important to move them indoors when we have higher light levels. So if you bring them in October before there is heavy frost, the light levels in your home are lower and the plant will struggle to adjust more than it would if you bring it in earlier in the fall. Now is also a good time to purchase houseplants because they will acclimate to your house more quickly with brighter light coming in through your windows.