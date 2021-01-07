Picasso kept in Maine house closet for 50 years is sold

The website liveauctioneers.com reported the sale price was $150,000, plus a 24% buyer's premium

AMESBURY, Mass. — A painting attributed to Pablo Picasso has been sold after spending 50 years in a closet in a house in Maine.

The Boston Globe reports Massachusetts-based John McInnis Auctioneers confirmed that the painting entitled "Le Tricorne" sold on Saturday.

The 16 x 16 inch painting is believed to be a study for the stage curtain Picasso painted for a ballet of the same name that debuted in 1919.