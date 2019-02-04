CLEVELAND — It’s the next step in Roxy’s journey to become a Wags 4 Warriors dog as she begins wearing her “service dog in training” vest.

“When she’s training we want to put the vest on her, and when we take her out we want to put the vest on her so she understands that she’s working,” says handler Kayla DeLorenzo. “When the vest comes off, she knows it’s play time and she can be a normal dog and go home and play. When the vest is on, she realizes she is working and she needs to get serious.”

But Roxy is still a playful pup, which we clearly saw as she showed off her special vest Tuesday morning. It’s an adorable moment you simply have to see in the player above.

It will take time for Roxy to adapt to the vest as she learns its meaning.

“When she’s working we generally don’t want her to interact with people because she’s working and needs to look at the handler. If people do want to go say hi, it has to be approved by the handler and she just has to release them for the puppy to go say hi.”

