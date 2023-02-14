Even though the shelter is back to square one, they are determined to find him a great home but not without enrolling him in an intensive six-week training.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Well, Ralphie the 'Jerk' is looking for a new home, again.

The Niagara SPCA said after almost two weeks, he has been returned.

The shelter said, "while the adopter had the right household dynamic, Ralphie proved to be more than she could handle. Kudos to her though for making the right decision. There were some bad choices made by both, but they parted ways amicably. He took his CDs and she kept his sweatshirt. She now understands that Ralphie IS that good-looking bad boy everyone's mama warns them about."

Even though the shelter is back to square one, they are determined to find him a great home but not without enrolling Ralphie into an intensive six-week board and train program.

Below is what the shelter said about who should not apply:

Believers that all Ralphie needs is love. He will totally exploit that.

Those who think our restrictions of no other animals or no kids do not apply to them. Just no. Ralphie has a bite history. You should not want that for your child- 2 legged or 4 (but possibly 3).

The board and train for Ralphie is $6,000 so we're hoping to raise as much of it as we can. We will update his adoring fans as we are updated by Chris. If you can donate to Ralphie's board and train, please click on the link below. If you're interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience "resume" (we're totally seriously) and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralpie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.