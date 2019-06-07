WATERBORO, Maine — With the rising cost of medicine, heating oil and other necessities, some seniors are often faced with the tough decision to surrender their pets or pay their bills.

Now, a woman in Waterboro is helping hundreds of pet owners and their treasured animals stay together in their homes.

Nadine Molloy runs the No Bowl Empty Pet Pantry out of her garage.

Molloy helps feed more than four hundred pets in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties. She depends on donations from pet and feed stores to keep her garage stocked with food for dogs to gerbils.

Molloy also gives out grooming supplies, collars, blankets and flea and tick medication. She doesn't ask for proof of income from clients, but pets must be licensed and up to date on their vaccinations.

Molloy says she was motivated to do something while running a cat rescue. A number of elderly pet owners on fixed incomes had to give up their pets because they couldn't afford to care for them.

"We have had some who have said without the help, without the food, they wouldn't be able to keep their animals," said Molloy.

The pantry also helps homeless veterans who live in cars with their pets.

