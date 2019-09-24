KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — As the old saying goes, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." George H.W. Bush is one of the many president to take that advice to heart.

Sept. 23 is set aside as National Dogs in Politics Day to celebrate all of those good boys and girls that left their paw prints on American history.

Even by White House standards, the Bush family's Spring Spaniel was especially ambitious. Not content to merely play fetch and roll over on command, Millie lent her name to a bestselling book.

"Millie's Book" was actually written by First Lady Barbara Bush. It gave readers a tour of the White House from a dog's eye view.

Just like her owners, Millie spent her summers at the Bush family home in Kennebunkport. Their busy social schedule in May 1994 included a benefit walk in Portland alongside the First Lady to raise money for the Center for Grieving Children. And Millie was again in Maine when she died at the age of 12 in May 1997.

We've filled the first slot in our Mt. Rushmore of presidential pooches, but there are still three more to go.

First Dog Millie Bush Pres. George H. W. Bush, shown using as a walking stick, on the beach with First Lady Barbara Bush and their dog Millie, Goose Rocks Beach, Sunday, Feb. 19, 1990, Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) First lady Barbara Bush speaks with President George Bush as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, November 29, 1991 after returning from a holiday weekend in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Bushes, dog Millie accompanies them. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) President George Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House on Aug. 24, 1992. Millie, a springer spaniel who was "first dog" in the Bush White House and namesake of a book that offered a dog's-eye view of the presidency, died Monday, May 19, 1997, at the Bush summer home in Maine. She was 12. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush, wearing a hat, leave a news conference after talking with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila on the lawn of the Bush's Walker Point home on Monday, August 27, 1990 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Bushs' dog Millie walks with the group. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) Pres. Bush George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush wave goodbye as Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu choppers away from the Presidents home at Walkers Point, Thursday, July 12, 1991, Kennebunkport, Maine. The two leaders met to discuss economic issues prior to the London Economic Summit. The family dog Millie is in the foreground. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) FILE--First lady Barbara Bush and her granddaughter, Marshall Lloyd Bush, visit with first dog Millie and her six puppies in the residence of the White House on March 18, 1989. Millie, a springer spaniel who was ``first dog'' in the Bush White House and namesake of a book that offered a dog's-eye view of the presidency, died Monday, May 19, 1997, at the Bush summer home in Maine. She was 12. (AP Photo/White House, David Valdez)

Most everything about Pres. Abraham Lincoln has a legendary aura, and his dog is no exception. Fido was a yellow mixed breed. He captured the public's hearts so completely that his name practically became a catch-all term for all dogs.

How much did Pres. Franklin Roosevelt love his Scottish Terrier, Fala? Their bond extended beyond death. The two of them are buried within yards of each other. And a sculpture of Fala was even included in the Roosevelt Memorial in Washington, D.C.

There are a few recent contenders for the fourth and final slot on the canine Rushmore. A chocolate Labrador Retriever named Buddy was a comfort to Pres. Bill Clinton in hard times. When it came to dogs, Pres. George W. Bush took after FDR more than his father with his Scottish Terrier, Barney. And the Portuguese Water Dog, Bo, was the fulfillment of a promise that Pres. Barack Obama made to his two daughters.

Which one of them completes our monument to pets in politics? This is a democracy, so the choice is yours!

Barbara Bush-related stories on NEWSCENTERmaine.com: