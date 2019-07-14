PORTLAND, Maine — Six puppies, their mom, and the woman who fostered them were all reunited at the Valley Street Park in Portland on Sunday.

The pups and their mother were rescued from Alabama last year and were adopted by families all over New England.

In honor of the litter's birthday on Tuesday, those families brought the entire crew back together.

The mother, Ellie, was reunited with all of her pups, and the dog's new owners say they have all stayed connected since the pups were all adopted and it has created a lifelong bond for all of them, as well as their furry friends.