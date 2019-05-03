Read the full story at knox.villagesoup.com

CAMDEN (Knox Village Soup) — Maddie, a 4-year-old Gordon setter, is back home in Midcoast Maine with her owner, Nikki Maounis, after winning Best in Breed at the 143rd Westminster Dog Show earlier this month.

Maounis, who is director of the Camden Public Library, has been showing dogs since the mid-1970s. She has owned and bred nine generations of Gordon setters, a sporting dog breed that was started many hundreds of years ago by the Duke of Gordon in Scotland. The breed was introduced in the United States by Daniel Webster.

While Maounis has attended the Westminster show many times, 2016 was the first time she entered a dog in it. That dog was Maddie's mother Sally, who that year won the Gordon setter Best in Breed title.

The younger Maddie has won many titles on her way to the Westminster show, and is the top show dog of her breed in the United States and Canada, Maounis said.