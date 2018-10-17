WINTERPORT (NECN)-- Officials are searching for a person who threw a kitten out of a moving vehicle and toward a school bus in Winterport, Maine earlier this month.

After stopping the vehicle, the school bus driver picked up the injured 9-week-old kitten and took him to the Rachel and Shannan Grooming Salon. Officials determined that Hiccup had been severely neglected, as he was emaciated and covered in fleas.

Hiccup's leg was broken when he was thrown out of a moving car in Winterport.

The kitten suffered a broken leg when he was thrown from the car. He has been seen by an orthopedic surgeon and it is possible he will have to have his leg amputated.

A detailed description of the vehicle involved in the animal abuse case was not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-660-3398.

Online donations for Hiccup's medical expenses are being accepted. If you would like to help, you may do so here. Be aware that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of any funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation for payment processing charges.

