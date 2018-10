WINTERPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A black and white kitten, now named Hiccup, is recovering from a broken leg after a person threw him from a moving vehicle in Winterport.

According to NECN's Danielle Waugh, a school bus driver saw it happen and rescued the kitten on October 3.

The vet at Ridge Runner Veterinary Services in Winterport performed surgery on the kitten and the office says he’s doing a lot better. Police are trying to find the person responsible.

Hiccup's leg was broken when he was thrown out of a moving car in Winterport.

