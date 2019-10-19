PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Zola the cat. Zola is around 7-years-old and staff at Hart of Maine believe she was surrendered by her owner. She most likely will fit into a home that currently does not have other cats. Zola is known to be a lap cat.

Hart of Maine currently has about 80 cats available for adoption. The shelter's hours are 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.