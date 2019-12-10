PORTLAND, Maine — After being rescued from South Carolina with four siblings, Talon the lab-mix has made it to Maine and is ready for adoption. New England Lab Rescue believes Tallie is about four-and-a-half-years-old, but they can't pinpoint a specific age because she was in a state of starvation.

Tallie is great with children and other dogs and is generally looking to snuggle, according to foster families.

If you are interested in adopting Tallie (Talon) visit New England Lab Rescue's website to fill out an application.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.