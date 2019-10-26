PORTLAND, Maine — This week's featured pets are Barkley and Chewbacca. The male pair of Pekingese pups have been under foster care with Old Dogs New Digs for the last three weeks. Barkley and Chewbacca are about 10-years-old and are both deaf so it is recommended to keep the two on a leash.

Barkley and Chewbacca recently had dental work done and are all ready for adoption!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.