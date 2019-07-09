PORTLAND, Maine — Every animal that visits the studio for Fetch Me and Home is special in its own way, but Winifred the cat's story is one of the most remarkable we've seen.

Wini, as she's affectionately called by Sharon from HART of Maine, suffered a devastating injury when she was a kitten. Her legs got caught in some sort of engine. She lost one leg, and the other doesn't move well, but that isn't stopping this lady from exploring the world around her!

Sharon says Wini loves to play, snuggle, climb on perches, and she's great with other cats. She's just over three years old and doesn't require any specialized care, just regular vet check ups. If you are interested in adopting Wini, please visit HART of Maine's website or Facebook page.