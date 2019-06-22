PORTLAND, Maine — Fetch ME a Home featured two pets this week.

Teddy, the cat, came from Georgia and has FIV. Feline immunodeficiency virus is not transmittable to humans and does not require any extra medication, according to Hart. They have a room full of cats with FIV ready for adoption at Hart of Maine.

Oreo, the puppy, is a 10-12 month chihuahua mix from the Florida panhandle. Oreo was with a woman that had too many pets and was removed with three other dogs from the home. Oreo is available at NFR Maine.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.