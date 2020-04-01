Diamond the cat is this week's featured pet on NEWS CENTER Maine's Fetch ME a Home. He is about 3-years-old and according to HART of Maine, she is very laidback and sweet. However, staff recommend feeding him wet food because of a recent surgery surrounding a urinary blockage that has been resolved.

HART of Maine is open Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

