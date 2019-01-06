PORTLAND, Maine — This week's Fetch ME a Home features Shawn, the one-year-old lab mix, now up for adoption through New England Lab Rescue. Shawn is a super sweet boy, good with other dogs, and is energetic and playful. He came to Maine after being found as a stray in South Carolina.

Shawn will also be at Bark in the Park in Saco on Saturday, June 1.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.