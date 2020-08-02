PORTLAND, Maine — Rizzo the dog's story starts out very sad, but with help from you, it can have a happy ending.

Rizzo was rescued in Mississippi, where she was found tied to a pole and abandoned. She had cuts from her ties, and she was not in good health. Thanks to a local shelter, Rizzo was saved and nursed back to health. Staff worked to train her and helped her get comfortable with other animals.

Rizzo was transported to Maine and is now in a foster home thanks to Mainely Mutts. She is looking for a forever home and a family to love her.

If you would like to adopt Rizzo, visit the Mainely Mutts website.

