PORTLAND, Maine — This week's featured pet is Pete from Old Dogs New Digs. Pete is a 15-year-old chihuahua mix currently fostered at NEWS CENTER Maine's Jess Conley's home.

There is a chance to meet Pete at A True Love Story Documentary film screening at Eveningstar Cinema in Brunswick on Sunday.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Mid Coast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.