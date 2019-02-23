PORTLAND, Maine — Padfoot the bunny, is described as calm and relaxed or 'zen bunny,' and he is up for adoption. He is available at Midcoast Humane Society.

Fetch ME a home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report

If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.