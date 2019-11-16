PORTLAND, Maine — We are in the midst of Senior Cat Month. November is a time when Hart of Maine waives its adoption fee for cats in need of a new home.

Nimbus the cat was this week's featured pet. She is 10-years-old and it is recommended she enters a quiet home. The previous home she was in had young children and a dog Nimbus did not get along with.

Hart of Maine opens at 11:00 a.m.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: Fetching Hope Rescue, The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.