PORTLAND, Maine — Happy Saturday! Are you bright eyed and busy tailed this morning? These bunnies who are looking for a home are!

Head over to Midcoast Humane to meet Ella, Emmy, Elliot, Emmett and Ernest. They are pretty young, all born at the end of June.

Midcoast Humane is located at 30 Range Road in Brunswick and is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit Midcoast Humane's Facebook Page.