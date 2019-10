PORTLAND, Maine — Some dogs are camera shy when they come to the NEWS CENTER Maine studio, but not Marley! This four-year-old boxer mix was a ham for the cam.

Lucky Pup Rescue is keeping Marley until she finds a family to love her. Marley came from some tough conditions, but it doesn't show. She's a sweetie who loves other dogs and is very playful.

To learn more about Marley's story and to find out how to adopt her, visit the Lucky Pup Rescue Page.