PORTLAND, Maine — Meet one and a half-year-old Little Thang, the featured pet on Fetch ME a Home. Little Thang's foster mom says she was picked up as a stray in Arkansas. Little Thang can be paired with submissive dogs and loves going on adventures. She also does well with cats. Little Thang is available for adopting through Fetching Hope Rescue.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: Fetching Hope Rescue, The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.