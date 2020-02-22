PORTLAND, Maine — Little Ray came to Maine from Arkansas. His breed is unknown, and he is blind. His foster mother says the senior dog gets along with the other dogs. Ray is available at Lucky Pup Rescue.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interested in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: Fetching Hope Rescue, The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Midcoast Humane, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

RELATED: Fetch ME a Home: a double dose of puppy love

RELATED: Fetch ME a Home: Rizzo

RELATED: Fetch ME a Home: Hank the puppy